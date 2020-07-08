https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/police-enemy-riots-democrat/2020/07/08/id/976332

Police geared up to protect cities against riots are “like the military invading” and they “become the enemy,” according to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood – it’s like the military invading; they don’t know anybody; they become the enemy,” Biden told progressive activist Ady Barkan, who is paralyzed by ALS and speaks through a machine. “They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

Biden’s comments were wide-ranging on police and prison reform,but he particularly objected to police gearing up before going into neighborhoods.

“Surplus military equipment for law enforcement, they don’t need that,” Biden told Barkan.

Biden added a number of other reforms, including “changing the way we deal with our prison system,” saying criminals should be rehabilitated and not punished for their crimes.

“It should be a rehabilitation system, not a punishment system,” Biden said.

“We’re going to make sure that you’re qualified for every single right you had before you went to prison, if you served your time.”

Biden noted it would include Pell Grants for college funding and public housing.

After the wide-ranging interview, Barkan tweeted:

“. @JoeBiden is everything Trump is not. He has turned loss into purpose: the purpose of public service. Although he & I have different perspectives on the world, winning this election is essential. Then we can continue our struggles for justice with a compassionate president.”

