Conservative nonprofit organization Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller are filing a lawsuit against the University of Delaware for refusing to release the senatorial records of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a court document.

Tara Reade, a former Biden aide who accused him of assaulting her in 1993 while she worked on Capitol Hill, said the university may be holding the workplace discrimination and harassment complaint she filed against the then-Delaware senator.

On May 11, a lawyer who represented Reade at the time pushed to have those records released. Then Politico and PBS Newshour published reports that hurt the credibility of Reade’s claim. By May 22, the lawyer dropped Reade as a client.

By April’s end, Judicial Watch had submitted a broad FOIA request to the University of Delaware for “any and all” records related to Biden. In late May, the university rejected the request, “stating, without corroboration, that public funds are not used to support the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Senatorial Papers,” according to Judicial Watch.

Judicial Watch submitted a petition against that decision, which got this response from Delaware attorney general Kathleen Jennings on June 25, “the University has not violated FOIA with respect to your records request.”

Now, Judicial Watch wants the court to order the University of Delaware give up the Biden records.

In a statement on Wednesday, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the University of Delaware “should stop protecting Joe Biden and provide the public access to his public records, as Delaware law requires.”

Daily Caller News Foundation Co-Founder and President Neil Patel agreed with Fitton in his own statement.

“The University of Delaware should do the right thing and turn over Joe Biden’s public records as required by law,” Patel wrote. “Partisan gamesmanship by a public university is unseemly and unlawful. If they don’t want to do the right thing, we will force them in court.”

