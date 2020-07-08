https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/506330-kanye-west-breaks-with-trump-i-am-taking-the-red-hat-off

Kanye WestKanye Omari WestFive takeaways from PPP loan data FEC to investigate ‘false or fictitious’ filings for Kanye West presidential campaign De Niro-backed restaurants took 14 coronavirus aid loans MORE, who has been a supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries Tucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a ‘coward’ Trump on Confederate flag: ‘It’s freedom of speech’ MORE, said in a new interview that he is “taking the red hat off” with his own bid for the White House.

West, whose backing of Trump earned him a White House visit, told Forbes the president no longer has his confidence.

“It looks like one big mess to me,” he said, adding that “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker,” referencing reports Trump was taken to a secure area during protests outside the White House.

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community,” he added. “Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

The rapper told Forbes he intends to run under the banner of the newly created “Birthday Party,” “[b]ecause when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday,” and denied that his supposed bid is an attempt to split the vote in Trump’s favor, calling the suggestion “a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.”

West also said he had contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in February, and expressed widely debunked conspiracy theories about vaccines, calling any potential vaccine for the virus “the mark of the beast.”

West also said that although he is poised to miss the filing deadline to get on the ballot in most states, he believes he can argue he should be allowed extra time due to the pandemic, saying: “I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump sealed his own fate The Hill’s Morning Report – Republicans shift, urge people to wear masks Mueller investigation witness George Nader sentenced to a decade in prison in child sex case MORE, the White House, with [Joe] Biden.”

After teasing a presidential run for years, West tweeted that he would be launching a bid July 4, although no paperwork appears to have yet been filed. The Federal Election Commission said it is investigating several apparently fake filings with the rapper’s name misspelled.

