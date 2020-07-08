https://www.dailywire.com/news/kanye-west-on-his-presidential-run-democrats-have-threatened-me-biden-not-special

Musician and entrepreneur Kanye West unloaded on the Democrat Party and the party’s presumptive presidential nominee in a wide-ranging interview published early on Wednesday that followed West’s recent announcement that he is running for president.

West announced his presidential run on Independence Day, writing on Twitter: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

In an interview with Forbes, West said that he was no longer a supporter of President Donald Trump, saying that he was “taking the red hat off.”

On the possibility that he is siphoning off black votes from the Democrats’ nominee, presumed to be Joe Biden, West told Forbes: “I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”

West told Forbes that he is a Republican and would run as a Republican if Trump were not on the ticket and, if Trump is running as an independent, that he would run as an independent.

West unloaded on the Democrat Party in the interview and also took direct shots at Biden over his “you ain’t black” remark.

Speaking about the Democrat Party, Biden said, “That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.”

“All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats,” West continued. “And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over.”

“I was threatened into being in one party,” West continued. “I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic Party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not black.”

Speaking about Biden, West said, “A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not black.”

“Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that,” West continued. “It’s a rap. We gonna walk, all the people. Jay-Z said it best. For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y’all bow out—Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out. It’s God’s country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God.”

