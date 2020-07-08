https://www.dailywire.com/news/kanye-west-praises-trump-hammers-planned-parenthood-likens-covid-vaccine-to-mark-of-the-beast

Kanye West discussed his recent declaration that he will run for president in 2020, despite his close relationship and past support for President Donald Trump.

During an extensive interview with Forbes magazine released Wednesday, West offered praise for Trump, claimed our nation is veering away from God, bashed abortion giant Planned Parenthood, and talked about his skepticism of vaccines.

Taking off his “red hat” for the interview to discuss a potential 2020 platform, the musician applauded Trump for allowing God to be part of the national discourse.

“Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” he said.

West also staunchly supported the pro-life position, hammering Planned Parenthood as a part of a “white supremacist” agenda.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible,” West asserted, adding, “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

West also advocated for a more God-centered culture and for prayer to be back in schools.

“Reinstate in God’s state, in God’s country, the fear and love of God in all schools and organizations and you chill the fear and love of everything else. So that was a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high by removing God, to have murders in Chicago at an all-time high because the human beings working for the Devil removed God and prayer from the schools,” he said. “That means more drugs, more murders, more suicide.”

West told the outlet that he suffered from COVID-19 back in February and is “extremely cautious” about vaccines, calling a potential coronavirus vaccine “the Mark of the Beast.”

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the Mark of the Beast,” he said, referencing a symbolic passage in Revelation 13.

“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven,” West continued. “I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.”

When the fashion designer had COVID months ago, he said he suffered from “chills, shaking in the bed,” and resorted to “taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.”

“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” he joked.

“We pray,” said West on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. “We pray for the freedom. It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

