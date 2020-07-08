https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-trump-democrats-presidential-run

Rapper Kanye West revealed Wednesday that he no longer supports President Donald Trump.

West, who announced over the weekend that he would run for president in 2020, told Forbes in a wide-ranging interview that he has decided to lay aside his red “Make America Great Again” ball cap.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” West said.

Kanye West inside the Oval Office, Oct. 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

West explained that he is campaigning “to win” — and in light of reports indicating that he would siphon votes away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, West said he is OK hurting the Democratic Party to benefit Trump.

“To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” West said.

The music mogul explained that he will run as an independent — but would campaign as a Republican if Trump were not seeking re-election.

However, despite running against Trump, West had nothing but praise for the president. “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” he said.

West also made his disdain for the Democratic Party very clear. He said:

That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats. And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.

West also told Forbes:

His foreign policy would focus on “protecting America, first, with our great military.”

He is pro-life because “I’m following the word of the Bible.”

He believes Planned Parenthood clinics “do the Devil’s work.”

He has never voted in his life.

He contracted coronavirus in February.

Black History Month is “torture porn.”

He is running for president because “God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time.”

Prayer should be reinstated in schools.

He is against the death penalty.

He wants to end police brutality, but “police are people, too.”

“I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God,” West said.

