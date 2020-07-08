https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/kanye-west-white-supremacists-brought-planned-parenthood-cities-devils-work/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

White supremacists placed Planned Parenthood clinics inside cities to “do the Devil’s work,” according to rapper and recently-declared presidential candidate Kanye West.

West, who announced his presidential bid July 4, spoke out regarding his political beliefs in an interview with Forbes where he discussed his disillusionment with President Donald Trump, his political beliefs, and his hopes for a West presidency.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he said.

TRENDING: ‘What on earth is this?!’ Store chain apologizes for promoting child porn

West’s comments may be a reference Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, who had a history of pro-eugenics comments and spoke of targeting black communities with birth control through “The Negro Project.”

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible,” he told the publication.

“God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time,” he added regarding his presidential run. “You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy. Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians—you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don’t have any money in your account.”

Do you agree with Kanye West on this issue? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He continued: “It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn’t the time. Now it’s time. And we’re not going crazy, we’re going Yeezy, it’s a whole ‘notha level now. N-O-T-H-A.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

