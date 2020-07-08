https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/08/leftists-freak-out-after-noam-chomsky-and-other-liberal-voices-declare-support-for-free-speech-n615627

On Tuesday, Harpers Magazine published an open letter co-signed mostly by prominent left-wing voices decrying the “intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty,” that has become fashionable amongst the younger generation of liberals. “The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted,” the letter warned. “This stifling atmosphere will ultimately harm the most vital causes of our time.”

Signatories to the letter include Margaret Atwood, Gloria Steinem, J.K. Rowling, Matthew Yglesias, and other recognizable names within the entertainment industry, journalism, and academia, including famed left-wing anti-capitalist Noam Chomsky.

“Imagine going back in time and telling yourself in 2003 that the left would go too far for Noam Chomsky,” wrote Inez Stepman of The Federalist in response to the letter.

Naturally, liberals are freaking out, attacking Chomsky and others, predictably calling for them to be canceled.

And others watched the left’s circular firing squad with amusement:

Even Cenk Uygur, the host of The Young Turks, spoke out in agreement with the sentiments of the letter. “Anyone on the left now pretending to have moral and intellectual superiority to Noam Chomsky is hilarious,” he tweeted. “I love that he signed that letter. If you think Chomsky should shut up because he doesn’t agree with you, I love how stupid you are and how you missed the whole point.”

However, Ian Miles Cheong of Human Events saw things a little differently. “I see only a collection of spineless liberals who never spoke out when cancel culture came for conservatives but now express concern when it’s affecting the intelligentsia,” he tweeted. “And how do they respond? With mild chiding, as if the far left are children to be scolded.”

“Hilariously ridiculous,” mocked David Rubin. “And several people on there who have tried to cancel me personally. The weakness of liberalism is totally out in the open.”

They have a point. While many of us who disagree with cancel culture find ourselves agreeing with people we’ve never agree with before, perhaps this really just more virtual signaling from liberals who really only oppose cancel culture when it comes for them. One signatory to the letter, Jennifer Finney Boylan, has already disavowed the letter because she disapproves of some of the others who signed onto it. “I did not know who else had signed that letter. I thought I was endorsing a well meaning, if vague, message against internet shaming,” she wrote on Twitter. “I did know Chomsky, Steinem, and Atwood were in, and I thought, good company. The consequences are mine to bear. I am so sorry.”

Boylan (and don’t worry if you’ve never heard of her before either, neither had I) proves Cheong’s and Rubin’s points. I suspect Boylan’s sudden disavowing of the letter is because J.K Rowling, who’s recent endorsement of biology over transgender ideology has many calling her a bigoted transphobe, also signed the letter. Boylan, by signing a letter opposing cancel culture is afraid of being canceled because her name appears on a letter with Rowling’s (and perhaps others with whom she disagrees with on other issues). That is just a perfect analogy for the left’s hypocrisy when it comes to cancel culture.

