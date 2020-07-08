https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/limbaugh-democrats-already-ginning-plan-cancel-election/

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that Democrats, saddled with a weak candidate, are “already ginning up” plans not to have an election if they think the will lose.

“If nothing changes with this virus, can you imagine the fearmongering that is gonna take place in the media and the Democrat Party? They’re gonna scare the hell out of people over leaving home and going to vote. So here’s gonna come mail-in ballots and digital ballots and all this other kind of stuff,” he said.

“I know it’s hard to imagine that there won’t be an election. But I’ll guarantee you, if the Democrats think that they’re gonna lose it, they will try any which way they can to make that eventuality come true and make it look like it’s Trump’s idea. Because they’re already out there saying Trump won’t leave when he loses. Already ginning that up.”

Limbaugh cited a column by Vernon Jones, a black Democrat in Georgia, who said he’s not voting for Biden.

TRENDING: Coronavirus pandemic coming to an end? Death rate plunging

It’s at least partly because President Trump, unlike other politicians, has “backed up his words with actions.” And, Jones points out, Joe Biden was in office in Washington for 36 years but did nothing.

Limbaugh said it actually gets worse, because if Biden were elected, he wouldn’t be in charge, citing the Democrat’s mental acuity.

“The Democrats have to hide the disqualifying dementia. They cannot allow Biden to come out of his basement in Delaware and appear on a stage with Trump in any kind of a debate. They can’t risk that. So what they have to do instead is provide excuses. They have to somehow provide cover for Biden,” Limbaugh said.

He cited a commentary by Thomas Friedman of the New York Times that instructs Biden to debate President Trump only on certain conditions.

Are Democrats planning to cancel this presidential election if they think they’re going to lose? 50% (1 Votes) 50% (1 Votes)

“So Mr. Friedman here says, ‘I worry about Joe Biden debating Donald Trump.’ Yeah, I would be worried too. ‘He should do it only under two conditions. Otherwise, he’s giving Trump unfair advantages.’ Why is Trump getting an unfair advantage? The Democrats have nominated Biden. Biden’s the nominee. He has withstood the rigors of the campaign — ahem. He has faced down all of the other Democrat opponents and sent them scampering away in pain. Why does Trump have an unfair advantage? It’s because of Biden’s dementia that they have to cover up,” Limbaugh said.

Friedman’s first demand was that Trump make his tax returns public.

But it is the second that ensures debates won’t happen, Limbaugh said.

Friedman says that Biden “should insist that a real-time fact-checking team approved by both candidates be hired by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates — and that 10 minutes before the scheduled conclusion of the debate this team report on any misleading statements, phony numbers or outright lies either candidate had uttered. That way no one in that massive television audience can go away easily misled.”

Limbaugh said: “So let’s picture this. We have Biden up there debating, not knowing where he is. We got Trump up there salivating, can’t wait to send Biden packing. We got the fact-checking team somewhere offstage. The debate goes on for an hour and a half. An hour and 20 minutes into it, everything comes to a screeching halt and a fact check team comes out on stage and the fact check team reports on all the lies that Trump told and all the mistakes that Trump made and all the phony figures that Trump made, and then that fact check team ignores the absolute dementia, craziness, and incoherence of Joe Biden.”

Limbaugh said that if that ever happened, the fact check team would come up with 10 times the mistakes imputed to Trump as to Biden.

“That is never going to happen, and Friedman knows it,” he said. “And so if Biden would insist on that, then they can put Trump on the defense, say, ‘What’s Trump afraid of?’ And then they go ahead and cancel the debates which is what their objective is anyway because a debate with Biden on stage is all it would take to secure his defeat.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

