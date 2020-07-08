https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/506504-lincoln-project-offers-list-of-gop-senators-who-protect-trump

The Lincoln Project, a Republican super PAC, in a new ad slammed some of President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries Tucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a ‘coward’ Trump on Confederate flag: ‘It’s freedom of speech’ MORE’s top GOP allies in the Senate, accusing a slate of Republican lawmakers of “cowardice” and “betrayal.”

The ad, released Wednesday, states, “Someday soon, the time of Trump will pass. This circus of incompetence, corruption and cruelty will end. When it does, the men and women in Trump’s Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he’s done. They’ll beg you to forgive their votes to exonerate Trump from his crimes, ask you to forgive their silence, their cowardice and their betrayals as Trump wrecked this nation.”

The ad, titled “Names,” features the images and names of GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellClash looms over next coronavirus relief bill McGrath campaign staffers to join union Romney, Collins, Murkowski won’t attend GOP convention MORE (Ky.), Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham challenger Harrison raises record-shattering .9 million for SC Senate bid Trump renews culture war, putting GOP on edge Bubba Wallace responds to Trump: ‘Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS.. Love wins’ MORE (S.C.), Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump’s job approval erodes among groups that powered his 2016 victory Cunningham sets Senate fundraising record in North Carolina in challenge to Tillis Senate outlook slides for GOP MORE (N.C.), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Court orders Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down | Energy companies cancel Atlantic Coast Pipeline | House rejects Trump cuts, proposes boost for environmental agencies Senate outlook slides for GOP Trump nominee faces Senate hurdles to securing public lands post MORE (Colo.), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyHealth care group launches M ad campaign hitting Trump in battleground states Senate outlook slides for GOP ACLU calls on Congress to approve COVID-19 testing for immigrants MORE (Ariz.), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzHow conservative conspiracy theories are deepening America’s political divide Gianforte halts in-person campaigning after wife, running mate attend event with Guilfoyle Trump administration grants funding extension for Texas testing sites MORE (Texas), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstTrump renews culture war, putting GOP on edge The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump’s job approval erodes among groups that powered his 2016 victory Senate outlook slides for GOP MORE (Iowa), Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump wants schools to reopen, challenged on ‘harmless’ COVID-19 remark Russian bounties revive Trump-GOP foreign policy divide Congress eyes tighter restrictions on next round of small business help MORE (Fla.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsRomney, Collins, Murkowski won’t attend GOP convention Susan Collins signals she won’t campaign against Biden Graham challenger Harrison raises record-shattering .9 million for SC Senate bid MORE (Maine), John Cornyn John CornynChamber of Commerce endorses Cornyn for reelection George Floyd and the upcoming Texas Democratic Senate runoff Senators push foreign media to disclose if they are registered as foreign agents MORE (Texas), James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeRepublicans fear backlash over Trump’s threatened veto on Confederate names Senate rejects Paul proposal on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan Liberal veterans group urges Biden to name Duckworth VP MORE (Okla.), Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsRepublicans fear backlash over Trump’s threatened veto on Confederate names Republican rift opens up over qualified immunity for police GOP divided in fight over renaming bases MORE (S.D.), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesHealth care group launches M ad campaign hitting Trump in battleground states The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump’s job approval erodes among groups that powered his 2016 victory Senate outlook slides for GOP MORE (Mont.) and Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonHillicon Valley: Pompeo floats TikTok ban | Civil rights groups slam Facebook after call | Election security funding included in proposal Pompeo: US ‘certainly looking at’ ban on Chinese social media apps like TikTok Overnight Defense: DOD reportedly eyeing Confederate flag ban | House military spending bill blocks wall funding MORE (Ark.)

“Every time they had a choice between America and Trump, they chose Trump. Every time they were called to the service of this nation and their sacred oath, they chose Trump,” the ad states.

“Learn their names. Remember their actions. And never, ever trust them again,” the ad continues.

McConnell, Graham, Tillis, Collins, Cornyn, Cotton, Daines, Ernst, Gardner, Inhofe, McSally and Rounds are all up for reelection in November.

Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a Wednesday statement alongside the ad, “These are senators who have abandoned their consciences, left the American people behind, and fail to stand up for the Constitution and common decency.”

The super PAC also hit Trump last week with a Russian-language ad offering a mock “endorsement” for the president from Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinHow conservative conspiracy theories are deepening America’s political divide Trump administration praises UK sanctions on human rights abusers The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on the Electoral College MORE. The ad says in Russian with English subtitles that “Comrade Trump” has received Putin’s blessing ahead of the general election in November.

The Hill has reached out to the offices of the lawmakers named in the ad for comment.

