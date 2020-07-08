https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/little-sisters-poor-defeat-obama-win-supreme-court-case-obamacares-birth-control-mandate/

The Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic religious group for women who have dedicated their lives to the service of the elderly, won their Supreme Court case on Tuesday against the Obama administration and their contraceptive mandate in Obamacare.

SCOTUS ruled the Catholic order of nuns cannot be forced to take part in providing cost-free contraceptives to employees.

Far left Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayer were the lone dissenting voices in the case.

BREAKING: Little Sisters of the Poor win their SCOTUS case – cannot be forced to take part in providing cost-free contraceptives to employees. Court finds the Trump admin’s regulatory solution for the nuns was properly done. J. Thomas writes 4 majority, J. Ginsburg/Soto dissent — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 8, 2020

In 2015 the Little Sisters of the Poor were concerned that after more than a century of service in the country the Obama Administration would force them out of the United States. The order was previously banned in China and Myanmar. The Obama Administration was forcing them out of the United States by demanding they pay or birth control that goes against their religious beliefs.

The religious order claimed the so-called contraception mandate in ObamaCare will make it impossible for them to continue their work in the United States.

The Little Sisters of the Poor serve elderly Americans.

For the record– Back in 2014 Charlie Daniels cheered the nuns for being the only people with the guts to face down Obama.

Charlie Daniels passed away earlier this week.

