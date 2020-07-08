https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/lt-col-alexander-vindman-announces-retirement-army/

Ukraine impeachment hoax figure Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman announced via Twitter Wednesday he is putting in for retirement from the Army. Vindman was up for promotion to full colonel this year but there were questions about whether he would indeed be promoted given the controversy over his tenure at the White House National Security Council. After President Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial in February, Vindman and his twin brother Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman were both fired from the NSC.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) had recently placed a hold on promotions of colonels and generals until she received assurances from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper that Vindman would be promoted.

“Today I officially requested retirement from the US Army, an organization I love. My family and I look forward to the next chapter of our lives.”

Vindman’s attorney David Pressman expounded on Vindman’s decision to the media.

“The President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers,” Pressman said in a statement to CNN. “These are choices that no one in the United States should confront, especially one who has dedicated his life to serving it,” he added, noting that Vindman “did what the law compelled him to do; and for that he was bullied by the President and his proxies.”

Vindman earned a Purple Heart medal as a result of injuries in an IED attack in Iraq in 2004.

