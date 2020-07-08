https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/courageous-common-sense-despite-democrats-latest-attempt-shutdown-country-florida-announces-schools-open-august/

Florida’s government has ordered all public schools to reopen for in-person instruction in the fall and laid out requirements schools must meet if they wish to provide remote learning. The Tallahassee Democrat reported Monday that the edict was issued by the state’s education commissioner, Richard Corcoran. Local health officials can override his decision based on the rate of new coronavirus cases in their counties. “All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students,” Corocoran said, according to the newspaper.

We’ve reported for months that the China coronavirus is not impacting children. We first reported on March 17, 2020, on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and his irresponsible and criminal fear mongering.

Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%. This was incorrect and data today supports our position from that time.



But in that same article on March 17, 2020, we stated:

Those most at risk from the coronavirus are the elderly and sick (similar to the flu). Similar to the flu, those most at risk of dying from the coronavirus are the elderly and the sick. The average age for those who died from the coronavirus in Italy is 81 years old. This is consistent around the world. There have been no known fatalities for any children 10 and under. The sick are also at a higher risk similar to the flu. Current data shows that if you have no pre-existing conditions, your fatality rate if you contract the coronavirus is .9% (and what proportion of these cases are the elderly).

To this day children are at almost 0% risk of dying from this disease.

A couple of days ago another report supported our observation regarding the impact of the China Coronavirus on individuals under the age 45. The China coronavirus is real but the facts about it have been hidden or contaminated. A doctor at Stanford reported that the China coronavirus mortality rate for those under the age of 45 is almost 0%.

To keep children out of school is damaging and harmful. Children are missing out on time with friends and classmates their age which is important for children at any age. Social skills are very important and school age children are missing out on this.

Keeping children at home also adds stress to the family unit as working parents have to find time to teach their children and care for their children during the during the day when they may have competing work challenges at the same time.

Early in the pandemic, Florida instituted policies to protect their elderly. New York did the opposite. This is why as of yesterday, New York has nearly 10 times the number of deaths of Florida. (32,292 to 3,841).

Florida put into place the right actions and is leading the country again as we work our way out of the China coronavirus nightmare. It’s time to consider the long term impact of this pandemic on children and families and get the children back in school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

