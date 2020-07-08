https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/not-myth-farm-animals-may-key-forecasting-earthquakes/

(STUDY FINDS) — RADOLFZELL, Germany – According to anecdotal accounts, farm animals and pets often behave abnormally in the hours leading up to earthquakes. However, these findings have not been supported by scientific evidence. At least not until now.

A new study by German scientists provides scientific evidence to support claims of odd animal behavior prior to earthquakes. The research suggests that animals may indeed provide valuable clues to when and where earthquakes will occur.

In the study, researchers attached movement tracking devices to farm animals in an earthquake-prone area of Northern Italy. These tracking devices, known as accelerometers, were attached to the collars of six cows, five sheep, and two dogs. All of the animals had been previously observed acting abnormally before earthquakes.

