https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nypd-georgefloyd/2020/07/08/id/976309

New York Attorney General Letitia James proposed sweeping changes in the way New York City regulates the largest U.S. police department, including more oversight of many officer practices and strategies, and less authority for the police commissioner.

James, appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo to investigate the NYPD’s relationship with city residents in the aftermath of protests of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, said that incident represented “a defining moment in the history of America, an inflection point.”

James heard from hundreds of witnesses and reviewed more than 1,300 submissions of officials, police officers and civilians. Her preliminary recommendations include a review of police responsibilities for non-criminal activity — such as homelessness, mental health assistance calls, school attendance and discipline — that she said are beyond the scope of the police department. She also called for creation of a public oversight panel with power to hire and fire the police commissioner and have unfettered access to all department records.

“After more than 30 days of intense scrutiny, it is impossible to deny that many Americans have lost faith in law enforcement,” James said during a news conference Wednesday. “Trust is essential and critical to effective law enforcement.”

During the height of the recent demonstrations, James said, Black protesters were disproportionately charged with felonies compared with White and Hispanic people. She criticized the department’s disciplinary processes, saying that between 2014 and 2018, not a single officer was fired after a recommendation from the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board.

The attorney general’s recommendations aren’t binding and would require action by the City Council or state legislature, James said. Her investigation will continue to examine police practices such as “kettling,” in which crowds are penned into an enclosed area, with a goal of making the NYPD more transparent and accountable, she said.

Richard Esposito, the police department’s deputy commissioner for public information, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

