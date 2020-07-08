https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nyc-schools-coronavirus-online-school/2020/07/08/id/976285

New York City public school students will return to the classroom this fall, but only a few days a week.

NBC News reports that NYC public schools will only have in-person learning two or three days a week. Students will spend the other days learning online, according to officials.

“We’re going to move heaven and earth and be ready for September — always with safety as the first priority,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Wednesday. “These kids, they’re going to inherit New York City. So we have to prepare them for their lives ahead. The best way to do it is in person, let our educators do what they do best.”

The plan still needs to be signed off on by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. His approval isn’t expected until August, NBC News reports.

“We will open the schools if it is safe to reopen the schools. Everyone wants the schools to be open,” Cuomo said. “I’m not going to ask anyone to put their child in a situation that I wouldn’t put my child in. That’s how I make these decisions.”

President Donald Trump has advocated for schools to reopen.

NYC school officials said students will be divided into groups and assigned what days they will report to campus. Parents not comfortable with in-person learning can opt for full-time online instruction, according to the plan.

“We know that we cannot maintain proper physical distancing and have 100% of our students in school buildings five days a week,” New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said. “It’s just geographically, physically not possible. Health and safety requires us to have few students in the building at the same time.”

Officials said larger spaces including cafeterias, auditoriums, gymnasiums and even outdoor areas will likely be used for instruction to adhere to social distancing requirements.

The goal is to have no more than 12 students in a classroom at any time. Face masks will be required for students and teachers. Classrooms will be deep cleaned nightly, according to the reopening plan.

Principals will have to implement their own mitigation measures to ensure social distancing like creating one-way hallways, Carranza said.

It is still unclear what extracurricular activities will be allowed to take place.

“What will band look like?” Carranza said. “You blow your trumpet, and then you have to empty the spit valve. Well, is that healthy? The new normal will not be like the old normal.”

