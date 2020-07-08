https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cuomo-deblasio-sued-riots/2020/07/08/id/976305

The city and state of New York, the New York City Police Department, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill De Blasio and NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea are being sued for $100 million for the damage resulting from riots on the night of May 29, New York Post columnist Cindy Adams is reporting.

Adams, in a Page Six story published Tuesday, said she has been told by the lawyer filing the suit, Sal Strazzullo, that a notice has been filed with the New York State Court of Claims, the first step in suing the state and its agencies.

“Where are our tax dollars going? Rocks, bricks thrown? Glass smashed? Merchandise stolen? Thrown out? People hurt? Millions lost? Businesses destroyed? Lives crushed?” Adams quoted Strazzullo as saying. “Not protecting commercial properties is negligence of duty. It’s looters against New York City and state.”

The suit is being filed on behalf of Domus Design Center on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, an interior home design studio and showroom, but Strazzullo said he expected it to grow into a class-action suit as more businesses and individuals joined.

“This will be a class-action lawsuit. Costly,” he said. “Because the others will come on board.”

Riots in several parts of New York City, as well as other cities across the country, ensued for days and in some cases weeks after a black man, George Floyd, died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Macy’s iconic flagship store at 34th and Broadway was looted on the night of June 1, resulting in Saks Fifth Avenue boarding up its famous Fifth Avenue store, reinforced with razor wire and guard dogs.

Adams quoted Strazzullo indirectly as referring to New York state’s bail reform, which went into effect in January and eliminated bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies for those accused, as a reason for the property destruction and theft.

“Paying taxes that help pay the salary of the NYPD, we expect protection in return,” Strazzullo said. “Where was the city? The state? Officials failing to protect their residents? Government is responsible to protect its citizens and businesses against criminals who want to do bad.

“Not every lawsuit is for money. This type of suit — about the city’s acts and omissions in failing to control or otherwise restrain violent protesters, which caused destruction to claimant’s retail store — is for a point.”

