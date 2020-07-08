https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506499-nyc-to-start-painting-black-lives-matter-mural-in-front-of-trump-tower

New York City is moving ahead with its plans to have a mural of the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street in front of Trump Tower this week, despite pushback from the president earlier this month, NBC New York reported.

Citing city sources, the local station reported that the painting of the mural will begin early Thursday. The project, which aims to see a section of Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower painted with the words “Black Lives Matter,” is expected to take several days.

New York City Mayor Bill de BlasioBill de BlasioNY state lawmaker introduces bill to require police officers get personal liability insurance The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump wants schools to reopen, challenged on ‘harmless’ COVID-19 remark Sunday shows – FDA commissioner declines to confirm Trump claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are ‘harmless’ MORE (D), a vocal Trump critic who announced plans for the project in late June, is reportedly expected to participate in the effort later Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the mural will be far from the first honoring the Black Lives Matter movement to go up in New York, this effort in particular drew the ire of Trump not long after it was announced late last month.

In a pair of tweets knocking the planned project about a week ago, Trump lashed out at the mayor for “denigrating” what he called a “luxury avenue” with the words and took aim at city officials over plans to cut $1 billion from the local police department’s budget.

He also referred to the “Black Lives Matter” mural as a “symbol of hate,” even as the namesake organization behind the popular movement has worked continuously to combat police brutality and racism over the years.

In a tweet firing back at Trump at the time, de Blasio told Trump that “the fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.”

“Here’s what you don’t understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation. Your ‘luxury’ came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them,” he also said.

Here’s what you don’t understand:

Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation.

Your “luxury” came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated.

We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

