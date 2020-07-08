https://www.dailywire.com/news/omar-wants-to-dismantle-political-systems-that-prioritize-profit-her-campaign-has-funneled-878k-to-husbands-firm

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Tuesday that she wants to dismantle economic and political systems that “prioritize profit without considering who is profiting” even as her re-election campaign has continued to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to her new husband’s consulting firm.

Omar made the remarks during a press conference in Minnesota, saying, “As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality. So we cannot stop at the criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Omar’s remarks come as a new report was released Tuesday night that showed she has continued to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into her new husband’s consulting firm, including $189,000 in March.

The New York Post reported:

The payments between the Minneapolis Democratic congresswoman and Tim Mynett prompted at least one ethics complaint in 2019 after The Post first revealed allegations — made by Mynett’s then-wife in her divorce filing — that Omar was having an affair with the member of her political consulting team, who was at the time married to another woman. Omar was married to her second husband at the time. But that doesn’t appear to have stopped the now-married couple, with Mynett’s E Street Group collecting $292,814.99 from his wife’s campaign this year for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and research services, according to the Federal Election Commission filings. In total, Mynett has received a whopping $878,930.65 from Omar’s campaign since he began working for her in 2018, raising eyebrows among watchdogs and political law experts who say the practice is rife with cronyism.

The Post noted that the FEC allows lawmakers to hire family members to work on their campaigns, but numerous experts say that the practice should be banned.

“It should not be allowed,” attorney Richard W. Painter, who served as chief ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush White House, told The Post. “I think it’s a horrible idea to allow it, given the amount of money that goes into these campaigns from special interests.”

Omar married Mynett just a few months after the two were accused of having an affair, which Omar initially denied.

When Omar was asked last fall by a local media outlet whether she was separated from her husband or if she was dating someone else, Omar said, “No, I am not.”

Omar has faced intense scrutiny for making repeated anti-Semitic remarks and for allegations that she married her brother to skirt immigration laws, which has reportedly piqued the interest of federal law enforcement officials.

In February, an alleged friend of Omar’s back in Minnesota told The Daily Mail that Omar did marry her brother.

“Abdihakim Osman is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi,” The Daily Mail reported.

