One migrant is dead and three others were rescued after trying to illegally enter the United States in South Texas. With temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, agents rescued three migrants in distress, found one dead, and apprehended a group of others.

On July 6, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents received a call about a man lost in the brush on a ranch east of Laredo, Texas, near the Mexican border. The migrant said he was lost and had run out of food and water. The illegal immigrant went on to say that his traveling companion became exhausted and died the night before, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Border Patrol agents requested assistance from a Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agent and a DOD aircrew to carry out the search for the missing people. The search resulted in the rescue of the caller and the recovery of his deceased fellow-traveler. The agents took the survivor into custody and identified him an a Mexican national. He will be processed for return to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols.

Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office staff recovered the body of the decedent and made the statutory declaration of death.

On July 4, Laredo West Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of migrants on a ranch located northwest of Laredo. Members of the group informed the agents that a person in distress had been left behind. Agents contacted Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations for assistance from a helicopter aircrew and EMT agents to help with the search for the missing migrant.

Agents found the man and Border Patrol EMTs provided IV fluids for dehydration. The migrant, a Mexican national, responded positively to the fluids and did not require further medical attention.

The agents processed the migrants for expulsion under Title 42.

One day earlier, Laredo South Station agents received a report of another lost migrant east of the city. The migrant became disoriented after being abandoned by his group and the human smugglers. Human smugglers will frequently abandon anyone who becomes ill, injured, or otherwise cannot keep up.

A DOD Air Support aircrew responded to assist in the search. The agents quickly found the migrant with the assistance of the aircrew, BORSTAR, and Border Patrol Mobile Response Teams. Border Patrol EMTs provided IV fluids to the dehydrated Mexican national. Once cleared, the agents processed the migrant for expulsion under Title 42.

“The Laredo Sector Border Patrol cannot stress enough the dangers and risks posed by illegal entry and the traveling through remote areas during the high temperatures of summer,” officials said in a written statement. “Despite the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laredo Sector agents will continue to render aid to those exploited and abandoned by human smugglers.”

