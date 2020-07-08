http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MduSWSqNL0g/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 29-point lead among voters who have negative views of both Biden and President Donald Trump, according to a Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday.

The poll found that voters with “unfavorable” opinions of both 2020 presidential candidates “are more likely to be Democrats and to identify as liberal,” and, “compared to 2016, the new bloc is also younger, with swaths of Generation Z reaching the age of voter eligibility since the last presidential election.”

The poll—which was conducted June 15-28, surveyed 8,053 registered voters, and has a 1-point margin of error—reportedly found that Biden also leads by 19-points among the 43 percent in the survey who hold “unfavorable” views of both candidates and are still undecided but are “forced to pick.”

Voters who view both candidates unfavorably are “16 points more likely to have strongly negative views” about Trump, with 66 percent having “very unfavorable” views of Trump compared to 40 percent who Biden very unfavorably.

As I have noted, “in the 2016 presidential election, 15 percent of voters believed that neither Trump nor Hillary Clinton were qualified to be president, and Trump overwhelmingly won those voters (66 percent to 15 percent) over Clinton.”

