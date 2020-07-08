https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rasmussen-report/2020/07/08/id/976269

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 10-point lead over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

In Rasmussen Reports’ first weekly White House Watch survey for the 2020 presidential election, the poll shows likely voters favor Biden over Trump in head-to-head matchup.

Poll results show:

50% of likely voters say they back Biden for president.

40% of likely voters say they want to reelect Trump.

6% of likely voters say they are undecided on who they will vote for.

Rasmussen, a favorite pollster of the president, also found that Biden has more support from Democrat voters than Trump does from Republican voters.

Seventy-nine percent of Democrat voters support Biden, while only 74% of Republicans back Trump, according to the poll. Voters not affiliated with either major party also support Biden more than Trump with 48% favoring the former vice president and 36% supporting Trump.

The poll was conducted by Pulse Opinion Research on behalf of Rasmussen Reports. It surveyed 1,500 likely voters between July 5-7. The margin of sampling error is 2.5 percentage points.

