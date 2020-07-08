The Hispanic population in America has reached a new record of nearly 61 million, making it the largest minority in the nation, according to a new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Despite a tightening of immigration from Latin America and a drop in Hispanic births in the country, they also make up the nation’s second-largest racial group, behind whites.

(Screenshot)

A Pew Research Center analysis of the newly released data found that the Hispanic population as of 2019 was 60.6 million, up 930,000 over 2018. It has jumped some 10 million in nine years, a period that initially saw an open border policy under the Obama administration.

The data also revealed that the “Latino share” of the population is now 18% and that they accounted for 52% of the U.S. population growth, a period that saw flat white population growth and a dip in black population growth.

Hispanics could be key to the 2020 election, especially as President Trump squeezes the door shut to new legal and illegal immigrants while working to expand employment for legal immigrants.

Before the coronavirus crisis whacked the economy, the White House crowed about the record-low unemployment for Hispanics. Just last week, when the government revealed new and improving jobs numbers, Trump said, “Hispanic employment is up by 1.5 million jobs, a record by a lot. Hispanic employment up 1.5 million jobs.”

And yesterday, the Trump-Pence campaign targeted the largest Hispanic news network in the U.S., Univision, with a charge that it is biased against the president.

Trump’s presumptive 2020 challenger, Joe Biden, is also working to win the Hispanic vote, which in 2016 voted in favor of Hillary Rodham Clinton 66% to 28% for Trump.