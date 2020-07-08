https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Rep-IlhanOmar-EStreetGroup-campaignfinance/2020/07/08/id/976221

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s reelection campaign has paid her husband’s political consulting firm almost $879,000, The Daily Mail reports.

The Minnesota lawmaker paid her husband Tim Mynett’s company $122,000 for services since the couple got married in early March, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Mynett’s E Street Group has worked for Omar since 2018.

Records show that the group was paid $67,000 just before the couple was married. Since the beginning of 2020, Omar paid the company almost $293,000.

The largest payment was for mail advertising on March 30. Omar also has paid the company for digital consulting and advertising, fundraising and travel expenses.

Omar and Mynett were both married when they began having an affair. They announced their marriage on Instagram in March.

There is no law prohibiting paying a company owned by a spouse for campaign related services. But some reformers say the practice should be banned.

“I think it’s a horrible idea to allow it, given the amount of money that goes into these campaigns from special interests,” Richard Painter, ethics chief to the George W. Bush administration, told the New York Post. “We already have enough problems with gifts to campaigns as a quid pro quo for political action.”

