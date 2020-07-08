https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/robert-redford-endorsement/2020/07/08/id/976275

Actor Robert Redford has announced his support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Redford’s announcement came Wednesday in a column posted by CNN.

“Without a moral compass in the Oval Office, our country is dangerously adrift,” Redford said. “But this November, we can choose another direction.

“This November, unity and empathy are on the ballot. Experience and intelligence are on the ballot.

“Joe Biden is on the ballot, and I’m confident he will bring these qualities back to the White House.

“I don’t make a practice of publicly announcing my vote. But this election year is different.”

Redford said he believes Biden was “made for this moment.”

And he said there are signs the nation has started to reunite.

“Despite [President Donald] Trump — despite his daily efforts to divide us — I see much of the country beginning to reunite again,” he said.

“You can see it in the peaceful protests of the past several weeks — Americans of all races and classes coming together to fight against racism. You can see it in the ways that communities are pulling together in the face of this pandemic, even if the White House has left them to fend for themselves.”

And he added that voters will have a chance to make the country even stronger in November “by choosing a president who is consistent with our values and whose moral compass points toward justice.”

