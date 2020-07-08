https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/caren-san-francisco-act-amy-cooper/2020/07/08/id/976314

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton has introduced an ordinance making it illegal to make “racially biased” calls to police officers, titling it the “CAREN Act.”

The name of the ordinance is a clear reference to “Karen,” a term used in the U.S. for a woman perceived to be entitled or demanding beyond what is considered appropriate.

The announcement comes one day after the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged a white woman with filing a false police report against a Black man in Central Park. The woman, Amy Cooper, lost her job and was publicly shamed after a video surfaced of her calling 911 to claim an “African American man” was threatening her.

Walton’s ordinance would make it unlawful for anyone to “fabricate false racially biased emergency reports,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Walton tweeted Tuesday:

“Racist 911 calls are unacceptable. That’s why I’m introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the CAREN we need. Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies.”

