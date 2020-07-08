https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sarah-palin-alaska-divorce-todd-palin/2020/07/08/id/976210

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has officially split from her husband of more than 30 years, People reports.

Sarah and Todd Palin finalized their divorce on March 23, according to court records.

An Alaska court official told People the divorce was granted after a non-contested hearing. The case was sealed from the public.

An initial filing indicates Todd Palin filed for divorce on Sept. 6. He cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife” as the reason he was seeking divorce.

The magazine reports he was asking for joint custody of the couple’s youngest son, Trig, and a fair division of their assets. Court records show no child support order was issued.

Sarah Palin spoke about her marriage ending in a podcast with Christian broadcaster Dr. James Dobson last fall.

She said Todd filed for divorce a week after their 31st wedding anniversary.

“It’s not easy to talk about,” she said during the interview. “It was devastating. I thought I got shot.”

She said the couple was going through counseling at the time.

Sarah and Todd Palin met in high school. They have five children. Sarah Palin served as Alaska’s governor and was a vice presidential candidate during Sen. John McCain’s presidential run.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

