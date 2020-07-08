https://www.theblaze.com/news/john-roberts-hospitalized-after-fall

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was briefly hospitalized last month after falling at a Maryland country club.

According to the Washington Post, Roberts suffered a fall while at the Chevy Chase Club on June 21, serious enough that he required stitches and spent the night in the hospital for observation. He was released the next morning.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg told the Post that doctors believe Roberts fell due to light-headedness caused by dehydration:

The Chief Justice was treated at a hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home. The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration.

Roberts, 65, has a brief history of seizures, one in 1993 and another in 2007.

However, as Arberg’s statement indicated, last month’s incident was unrelated to neurological problems.

The high court disclosed Roberts’ injury only after a witness told the Post about the incident. According to the Post, that witness saw Roberts with a bloody head.

Roberts is not the only Supreme Court justice who has been recently hospitalized.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court’s eldest justice at 87, has been hospitalized numerous times over the last decade, including to treat cancer. Her latest hospitalization was just two months ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

