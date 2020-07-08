https://www.dailywire.com/news/scotus-gives-win-to-trump-administration-religious-employers-can-refuse-to-cover-employees-contraception

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, ruled in favor of the Trump administration, which had expanded an exemption from Obamacare’s birth-control mandate so religious employers could refuse to provide coverage for contraception they disapproved of.

Two states, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, had challenged the Trump administration’s new rules, as SCOTUSblog noted. SCOTUSblog wrote, “The federal government excused churches and other houses of worship from having to comply with the mandate; it also created an ‘opt-out’ process for religious nonprofits that objected to having to comply.”

A federal district court ruled for the two states, a ruling that was upheld by a federal appeals court. But then the Trump administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor asked the Supreme Court to hear the case.

In the case, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter And Paul Home vs. Pennsylvania, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued that ruling for the Trump administration would impede free access to birth control for women, writing that the decision reached by the court “leaves women workers to fend for themselves, to seek contraceptive coverage from sources other than their employer’s insurer, and absent another available source of funding, to pay for contraceptive services out of their own pockets,” positing that “between 70,500 and 126,400 women would immediately lose access to no-cost contraceptive services.”

Justice Clarence Thomas countered that the rules the Trump administration utilized to create the exemptions were consistent with Obamacare, that the government’s argument that the exemptions were either required or authorized by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act was sound, and that it was “hard to see how the Departments could promulgate rules consistent with these decisions if they did not overtly consider these entities’ rights under RFRA.”

Thomas continued by praising The Little Sisters of the Poor, writing:

But for the past seven years, they—like many other religious objectors who have participated in the litigation and rulemakings leading up to today’s decision—have had to fight for the ability to continue in their noble work without violating their sincerely held religious beliefs. After two decisions from this Court and multiple failed regulatory attempts, the Federal Government has arrived at a solution that exempts the Little Sisters from the source of their complicity-based concerns—the administratively imposed contraceptive mandate.

Justice Samuel Alito was even stronger in his concurring opinion, arguing, “I understand the Court’s desire to decide no more than is strictly necessary, but under the circumstances here, I would decide one additional question: whether the Court of Appeals erred in holding that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) does not compel the religious exemption granted by the current rule. If RFRA requires this exemption, the Departments did not act in an arbitrary and capricious manner in granting it. And in my judgment, RFRA compels an exemption for the Little Sisters and any other employer with a similar objection to what has been called the accommodation to the contraceptive mandate.

Alito continued:

The inescapable bottom line is that the accommodation demanded that parties like the Little Sisters engage in con- duct that was a necessary cause of the ultimate conduct to which they had strong religious objections. Their situation was the same as that of the conscientious objector who refused to participate in the manufacture of tanks but did not object to assisting in the production of steel used to make the tanks. Where to draw the line in a chain of causation that leads to objectionable conduct is a difficult moral question, and our cases have made it clear that courts cannot override the sincere religious beliefs of an objecting party on that question. For these reasons, the contraceptive mandate imposes a substantial burden on any employer who, like the Little Sisters, has a sincere religious objection to the use of a listed contraceptive and a sincere religious belief that compliance with the mandate (through the accommodation or other-wise) makes it complicit in the provision to the employer’s workers of a contraceptive to which the employer has a religious objection.

He concluded, “I would hold not only that it was appropriate for the Departments to consider RFRA, but also that the Departments were required by RFRA to create the religious ex- emption (or something very close to it). I would bring the Little Sisters’ legal odyssey to an end.”

Mark Rienzi, president of Becket, the legal group which represented the plaintiffs, stated, “America deserves better than petty governments harassing nuns. The court did the right thing by protecting the Little Sisters from an unnecessary mandate that would have gutted their ministry. Governments don’t need nuns to distribute contraceptives. But they do need religious groups to care for the elderly, heal the sick and feed the hungry.”

