https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/sick-don-lemon-chris-cuomo-mock-rising-violence-death-rates-democrat-run-cities/

In the last six weeks six Democrat-led cities accounted for 600 violent deaths.

After explaining that the coronavirus and the economy were not the most pressing issues in the US today, Kevin McCullough at Townhall reported earlier this week in an op-ed on this horrific trend in America’s cities:

The single most important issue, affecting some of the largest swaths of populations in America, is the scandal the media ignores even as it explodes in our faces. In only six weeks, city after city operated by entrenched Democrats have seen a massive expansion in lawlessness, violence, and murder. Stunningly, many news outlets seem gobsmacked and mystified at how or why such an explosion of lawlessness has occurred.

The crime in these six Democrat-led cities has exploded this year: New York, Chicago, LA, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia.

But not everyone is concerned about the increasing violence.

CNN’s Don Lemon and Christ Cuomo mocked the rising violence and murders in Democrat-run cities.

This is a new low for anti-Trumpnews channel.

Don Lemon: Yeah. “Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they’re gonna take your country away. And they’re taking down the statues.” Chris Cuomo: “Crime is rising as they defund police!” Don Lemon: “Crime is rising! … Oh my gosh! It’s so bad and they get defunding the police.”

So this is a joke now?

That’s really twisted.

Ghoulish behavior from CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo laughing about and mocking the rising crime in major U.S. cities, defunding the police, taking down statues, and erasing the Founders from our history. Dead kids like Secoriea Turner and Horace Lorenzo Anderson aren’t funny. pic.twitter.com/BorIYoiC8t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 8, 2020

