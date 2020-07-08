https://www.dailywire.com/news/so-many-nypd-officers-are-applying-for-retirement-that-department-forced-to-slow-applications-report-claims

The New York City Police Department is reportedly having to limit the number of retirement applications that it processes on a daily basis due to the overwhelming number of officers who are retiring due to loss of overtime pay and a lack of respect in the current political environment that demonizes police officers.

“A surge of city cops filing papers during the past week more than quadrupled last year’s number — as the city grapples with a surge of shootings — and the stampede caused a bottleneck that’s forcing others to delay putting in their papers,” the New York Post reported. “The astonishing rush for the door came as 503 cops filed for retirement between May 25 — the day George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, sparking anti-cop protests around the country — and July 3, the NYPD said.”

The Post added that the surge of applications forced the department to limit the number of applications that it can process “due to cancellation of overtime for the workers who process them.”

“Apparently, the pension section is only taking a certain amount of people per day and I think they are backed up till late July, early August,” one police officer told the Post. “That’s why you don’t see like 100 a day, because they are only doing like 35 to 40 a day, by appointment.”

A spokeswoman for the NYPD said that the number of police officers who were resigning was “a troubling trend that we are closely monitoring.”

“There’s just droves and droves of people retiring. But there’s no surprise here, who the hell wants to stay on this job?” another police officer told the Post. “Why would you want to stay on this job when people don’t appreciate what you do?”

