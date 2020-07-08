http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5pl_pjM4ggM/

Subway announced Wednesday it is banning the open carry of firearms in restaurants across the nation.

WRAL reports the ban applies even in states where open carry is legal.

Guns.com notes Subway’s firearm policy now says the restaurant chain requests “guests (other than authorized law enforcement) refrain from openly displaying firearms inside restaurants — even in states where ‘open carry’ is permitted.”

On June 29, 2020, The Hill reported Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) were pressuring CEO John Chidsey to ban the open carry of firearms.

Blumenthal and Murphy said, “No person should have to fear gun violence while visiting or working in Subway restaurants.”

They alluded to record firearm sales as they made their case to Chidsey, “The public health challenges that we face, as a nation, due to this global pandemic are great, but neither excuse nor absolve us of our obligation to respond to the related and mounting public safety crisis—posed by the tremendous proliferation of firearms sales—in the making.”

