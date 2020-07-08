https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/purge-continues-conservative-stefan-molyneux-banned-twitter-week-banned-youtube/

The tech giants are colluding in their attacks on conservative speech.

Last Tuesday YouTube banned popular conservative philosopher Stefan Molyneux after 14 years.

Stefan ran the largest philosophy channel on YouTube with nearly a million subscribers, thousands of videos, hundreds of millions of views and billions of comments.

Stefan wrote about his banishment on Twitter where he also had a very large audience.

Earlier today Stefan Molyneux was banned from Twitter.

And so the censorship continues.

Google-YouTube and Twitter are obviously not concerned about any government reform legislation.

** Stefan will continue to livestream on freedomain.com

** And Stefan has a growing account on Parler.

It would be nice if we had a party to support our voices.

We do not. If anything is to change it is up to us!

