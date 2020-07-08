https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/512971/

At least 45% of all US coronavirus deaths occured in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Freopp released their latest revised numbers on June 29, 2020.

According to their latest numbers 3,671 of the 24,380 coronavirus deaths in New York state occurred in nursing homes.

This number is highly suspect.

In late April The Gateway Pundit first reported that New York City, the UK and Italy all had laws that called for sick coronavirus patients to be sent back to nursing homes.

It was later discovered in May that at least 4,900 of the New York state coronavirus deaths were seniors in nursing homes.

Around 20% of New York State deaths were in nursing homes at the time.

New York state Department of Health published an order on May 25,2020 that called for coronavirus patients to be sent to nursing homes.

More people died in nursing homes in New York, due to Governor Cuomo’s policies, than died on 9/11.

Earlier this week it was revealed that New York hospitals released 6,300 infected coronavirus patients into to nursing homes.

From public data we now know that New York state suffered more coronavirus deaths than any place on earth.

According to the Worldometer website there were 32,292 coronavirus deaths in New York state.

According to the latest date 6,300 COVID-19 patients were sent to nursing homes… But only 3,671 died in the nursing homes.

Does anyone believe this number?

It is a safe bet that New York state’s numbers cannot be trusted.

The US average is 45% of the coronavirus deaths were in nursing homes.

But New York state wants us to believe only 15% of their coronavirus deaths were in nursing homes.

There is no way this is true.

The US government should look at these fraudulent numbers coming from New York state.

