A man who walked into a Brooklyn deli late last month was caught on surveillance video repeatedly stabbing a customer he accused of staring at him, police on Wednesday

told the New York Daily News.

What are the details?

Police said the attack took place in Metro Finest Deli on Schermerhorn St. near Bond St. in downtown Brooklyn just before midnight on June 29, the paper said.

A source told the Daily News the attacker told his victim, “Don’t stare at me again” and that they were strangers.

The attacker appeared to flick his right wrist before quickly stabbing the 33-year-old male victim’s shoulder and head, the paper said, adding that he finished his assault by kicking the victim on the floor.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the Daily News said.

“It was crazy,” a deli worker told the paper.

The attacker — who was wearing matching teal Polo T-shirt and shorts — ran off and hasn’t been caught, the Daily News said, adding that those with information can confidentially call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

