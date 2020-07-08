https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/cheer-hydroxychloroquine-regret-inform-brazilian-president-jair-bolsonaro-announces-excellent-news-health-video/

On Tuesday Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In early April Jair Bolsonaro urged residents to keep the economy going despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jair Bolsonaro: “We have two problems that cannot be dissociated: the virus and unemployment. Both should be treated responsibly. But if the remedy is too much the side effect will be much more disastrous.”

NBC News reported:

Confirming to reporters Tuesday that he had the virus, Bolsonaro stepped back away from the television crews and removed his mask in an effort to show that he is well. He also compared the virus to a rain that will fall on most people, and that some, like the elderly, must take greater care, according to The AP. “You can’t just talk about the consequences of the virus that you have to worry about. Life goes on. Brazil needs to produce. You need to get the economy in gear,″ he said,

President Bolsonaro also said he was taking hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to combat the virus.

On Wednesday President Bolsonaro shared some excellent news and took a swipe at his socialist critics by tweeting out that he is doing very well with the hydroxychloroquine treatment.

President Bolsonaro: To those who cheer against Hydroxychloroquine, but do not have alternatives, I regret to inform you that I am very well with its use and, with the grace of God, I will live for a long time to come.

This is good news for Brazil and the populist movement.

President Jair Bolsonaro also congratulated President Trump on Independence Day on his historic speech to the American people.

