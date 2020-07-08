https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/07/08/todays-hot-topics-relevant-radio-scotus-religious-liberty-catholic-education-chesterton/

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host for Sheila Liaugminas’ A Closer Look on Relevant Radio® from 6-7 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Did the media get the two big Supreme Court decisions right? NRO’s Andrew McCarthy joins us to discuss Little Sisters and Guadalupe, and he’s skeptical on the former as to whether it settles anything.

Some worry that Catholic education is in retreat. Chesterton Academy’s Dale Ahlquist talks to us about how his network of schools keeps expanding. We’ll also ask him about the Guadalupe decision and its impact on his mission to focus on Catholic catechesis and classical education.

We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

