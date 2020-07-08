https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/univision-propaganda-democrat-fake-news/2020/07/08/id/976303

The Trump campaign took aim at Univision in an email Wednesday, calling it a “leftist propaganda machine and a mouthpiece of the Democratic Party.”

“Univision is not a news network; it is a leftist propaganda machine and a mouthpiece of the Democrat Party,” the Trump campaign press release concluded. “We will treat them accordingly.”

The released noted the U.S.-based company is lobbying for “special privileges to become a 100% foreign-owned television network.”

“All Americans should be outraged by the shadiness at Univision, a U.S.-based company currently lobbying for special privileges to become a 100% foreign-owned television network,” the release began. “It is bad enough that Univision has joined the Radical Left’s attack on our national monuments, now it is actively pushing Marxist propaganda that is used by the communist regime in Cuba to indoctrinate students.

“To make matters worse, Univision is shamelessly lying about it.”

The campaign claimed the Univision’s recent “promotion of Marxist propaganda” was purported to be a “forum” that “occurred during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

“That is a direct quote from a Univision spokesperson to El Nuevo Herald and it is a lie,” the campaign stated. “Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September to October. According to Univision’s own website, their pro-Marxism panel was two weeks ago. Univision is currently promoting not just one, but two anti-American Marxist books on its social media platform.

“Univision’s promotion of Marxism is disgraceful, disgusting, and unacceptable,” the campaign added.

The campaign has long been at odds of Univision’s coverage of the president and his administration.

“For years, Univision has distorted basic facts and hid the truth about the Democrat Party’s radicalism from its viewers because it knows it will alienate Hispanic voters,” the campaign statement read. “They think they can get away with their left-wing political activism posing as journalism because they are a Spanish-language network and believe no one will notice their dishonesty.

“But there are many proud Hispanic conservatives who support President Trump who are here to tell Univision — clearly and firmly — that their days of lying, deceptive reporting, corruption, and manipulating our community are over.”

