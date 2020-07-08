https://www.theblaze.com/news/students-free-speech-feel-comfortable

Amid public schools and colleges punishing students and staff members for offensive social media content, Campus Reform digital reporter Eduardo Neret asked students if they’d feel comfortable giving up their free speech and privacy to further the cause of not offending others.

Most students Neret interviewed not only said they’d be willing to give up some of their First Amendment rights, but they also said they’d be willing to turn over their social media accounts to their schools for offensive speech inspection.

What else did they say?

“I definitely think that they should be monitoring the hate speech because that shouldn’t be allowed,” one person said, adding that she’d be willing to let her social media accounts be examined “if it has to do with helping the school in … creating a sense of more safety and security and erasing the hate speech.”

The individual added that she would “be interested in doing anything I can to help others feel more comfortable.”

Others also said they’d be willing to give up their free speech rights in the name of non-offensiveness:

“If that’s something I can be helpful for, I’d be happy to.”

“I would do that, ’cause I mean if I’m just giving up a little of what I care about just to make others feel better, I’d do that. I’d make that exchange.”

“I’d like for everybody to feel comfortable.”

But not every student agreed:

“People should have their own privacy; there’s no reason to be monitoring everybody.”

“I don’t think that they should be taking like your privilege of being able to speak what you think.”

“Free speech is so important … giving it up is like giving up one of your rights.”

