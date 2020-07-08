https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/want-real-racial-justice-defeat-joe-biden/

By Ted Harvey

Over the weekend, we celebrated the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is the most important governing document ever written, regarding the fundamental God-ordained value of each individual human and the proper role government plays in protecting the unalienable rights of individual citizens.

It was obvious in 1776 that these high ideals could not be realized as long as there was slavery within our young nation’s borders. And, nearly 80 years later, the Republican Party was founded as an anti-slavery party. After the election of the Republican presidential candidate, Abraham Lincoln, America suffered through a horrific civil war resulting in the deaths of 620,000 soldiers.

Then, on Jan. 1, 1863, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that “all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”

Sadly, 244 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, America has never been more divided. The most divisive issue in American politics is obvious: race.

For too long, Republicans have allowed liberal politicians and their allies in the media to typecast them as racists who only look out for the interests of America’s white majority. No Republican is more routinely vilified than President Trump, a fervent believer in racial justice.

Over the last week, a Washington Post op-ed column led with the headline: “A massive repudiation of Trump’s racist politics is building.” One published in The Atlantic read: “The NFL can’t fight racism when owners support Trump.” Then there was the Intelligencer’s brand of political analysis: “Trump believes that he is losing because he hasn’t been racist enough.”

The liberal media are only emboldened by the #Resistance in Congress, which has denounced President Trump as “racist” since Inauguration Day. Enough is enough.

When it comes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, we hear nothing. Silence. Crickets. The Democrats and their media allies are so blinded by their Trump Derangement Syndrome that they are turning a blind eye to one of the most racist presidential nominees in recent history – because he’s one of their own.

This isn’t rhetoric; it’s about the record – 40 years of it. Joe Biden is a man who supported segregationists in the 1970s, opposing the school integration that has empowered the black community. In Biden’s words: Desegregation would lead his children to grow up “in a racial jungle.” Biden is also the man who supported the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which accelerated the mass incarceration that continues to disproportionately affects the black community. One year earlier, he referred to inner-city youth as “predators on our streets.”

The examples are endless. Over the decades, Biden has bragged that Delaware was a “slave state” and even used the N-word twice at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting. Earlier this year, Biden claimed that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” stereotyping black children.

Yet President Trump is the “racist” smeared with headline after negative headline? The left’s silence speaks volumes. As the Trump campaign put it, “No one should take lectures on racial justice from Joe Biden.”

On the other side, President Trump is the man who signed the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill. He is the one who worked with Kim Kardashian West to commute unjust prison sentences for numerous black inmates, many of them women. Under the Trump administration, African American unemployment reached a record low – not under President Obama or during Joe Biden’s four decades on Capitol Hill.

Does the Trump record sound like racism to you?

In the meantime, Biden is now being pressured to pick a black woman as his running mate. Why? Because Biden desperately needs help winning over black voters who have been nothing but betrayed by his 40-year record. If he succeeds, Biden’s Democratic Party – the party of the Ku Klux Klan – will leave the black community worse off than it was in 2016.

To quote the Trump campaign again, “Racial justice begins by retiring Joe Biden from public life.” Racial justice begins by reelecting President Trump.

Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defend the President.

