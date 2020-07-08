https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-black-lives-matter-activists-call-for-boycott-of-non-black-owned-businesses

Black Lives Matter activists have called for black people, people of color, and allies to abstain from spending any money on non-black-owned businesses, especially on July 7, as well as other days after that date, to send a message about the far-left movement.

The movement was apparently triggered by a man named Calvin Martyr, who asked other black people via YouTube to completely abstain from spending starting on July 7, according to BlackOutDay.org.

However, as noted by The Blaze and a CNBC report, that movement is being used to promote black-owned businesses during the so-called “blackout,” apparently the only places where it is acceptable to spend money during the partial economic abstinence session.

“This movement is an awakening of the national consciousness of black people in America and abroad,” the site says. “We need economic solidarity in America amongst all black people unequivocally.” “In order to break free from the chains of financial servility, we will organize days, weeks, months, and years if necessary when not one black person in America will spend a dollar outside of our community,” BlackOutDay.org adds. The site also lists the movement’s “asks.”

“Our ASK is that we stop being shot down in the streets,” it claims. “Our ASK is that racist legislation be purged from the books, and the cancerous ideology that this country was founded upon be rooted out. Our ASK is that we have equal opportunity to access funding so that we can conduct business and practice group economics amongst ourselves. Our ASK is that we are allowed to build our own communities and industries and be left alone. Our ASK is that you stop murdering our leaders when they attempt to unite us as a people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

