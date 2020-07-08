https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wikipedia-page-kamala-harris-getting-scrubbed-remove-potentially-damaging-information/

Everyone knows Kamala Harris is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

Now something is happening which suggests she might be the final choice.

Her Wikipedia page is apparently being heavily scrubbed for anything that could potentially be used against her.

Breitbart reports:

Wikipedia Editors Sanitize the Page of Potential Biden VP Kamala Harris

An article in the Intercept last week reported that a Wikipedia editor was scrubbing the page of former Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), considered a prominent member of the shortlist to be Joe Biden’s Vice Presidental pick. The piece mentioned changes such as removing a past campaign finance scandal and Harris’ record as a hard-line prosecutor.

Changes not mentioned include removals of the alleged role nepotism played in her early political career and significant favorable additions about Harris.

Other Wikipedia editors have begun working to undo the changes made to the Harris page, although many details remain missing. On Twitter, the Wikipedia editor responsible for most removals was identified as Bao Nguyen, a former volunteer organizer for the Harris campaign.

Similarly, editors previously created pages for fellow Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang without disclosing their connections to them.

The Intercept article by Aida Chavez notes that in 2016, editors had been heavily involved in contributing to the article on Tim Kaine prior to him being announced as Hillary Clinton’s Vice Presidential pick.

Doesn’t this seem to suggest she will be picked by Biden?

They’re trying to hide her record.

What does that tell you?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

