Everyone knows Kamala Harris is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

Now something is happening which suggests she might be the final choice.

Her Wikipedia page is apparently being heavily scrubbed for anything that could potentially be used against her.

Breitbart reports:

Wikipedia Editors Sanitize the Page of Potential Biden VP Kamala Harris An article in the Intercept last week reported that a Wikipedia editor was scrubbing the page of former Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), considered a prominent member of the shortlist to be Joe Biden’s Vice Presidental pick. The piece mentioned changes such as removing a past campaign finance scandal and Harris’ record as a hard-line prosecutor. Changes not mentioned include removals of the alleged role nepotism played in her early political career and significant favorable additions about Harris. Other Wikipedia editors have begun working to undo the changes made to the Harris page, although many details remain missing. On Twitter, the Wikipedia editor responsible for most removals was identified as Bao Nguyen, a former volunteer organizer for the Harris campaign. Similarly, editors previously created pages for fellow Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang without disclosing their connections to them. The Intercept article by Aida Chavez notes that in 2016, editors had been heavily involved in contributing to the article on Tim Kaine prior to him being announced as Hillary Clinton’s Vice Presidential pick.

Doesn’t this seem to suggest she will be picked by Biden?

Wikipedia is trying to erase Kamala Harris’s prosecutorial record against an overwhelming minority base for non violent charges. She made her career going after minorities for non violent charges. This is Biden’s VP choice. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) July 3, 2020

NEW: Kamala Harris’s “tough on crime” prosecutorial record is being erased from Wikipedia… Does this mean Joe Biden is getting ready to name her as his VP choice? 🤔@DBongino has the story ⬇️https://t.co/Bk6JBXV2Hj — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) July 3, 2020

One Wikipedia editor has made hundreds of changes to Kamala Harris’s page in the last few weeks, many of which scrub her record as a prosecutor. https://t.co/m0atJppJe1 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 2, 2020

They’re trying to hide her record.

What does that tell you?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

