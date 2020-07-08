https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-charged-for-allegedly-filing-false-police-report-on-man-he-doesnt-support-charges-wont-cooperate-in-case-against-her

The Manhattan district attorney charged Amy Cooper this week for allegedly filing a false police report after a video of her from May went viral online that allegedly showed her calling the police on a man, Christian Cooper, no relation, after an interaction that the two had.

The video sparked outrage online because Amy Cooper, who is white, told Christian Cooper, who is black, that she was going to claim that an “African-American man” was threatening her, which many said was proof of racism.

“Today our Office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree,” the district attorney said in a statement. “Our office will provide the public with additional information as the case proceeds. At this time I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

The New York Times reported that Christian Cooper does not support the charges that were brought against Amy Cooper, and that he will not cooperate with the case against her.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Christian Cooper said in a statement, according to the Times. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

The Times reported that Christian Cooper reportedly said that he understood there could be a greater principle at stake, but indicated that he would not be a part of the case against Amy Cooper.

“So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges,” Cooper said. “But he can do that without me.”

We spent so much time focussed on the Southern “Bubba threat” that we missed the sinister college educated, pathological “Karen threat” quietly sabotaging black thriving every step of the way. Imagine liberal #AmyCooper reviewing job applications/as a CEO. pic.twitter.com/Jqz4R3sTfT — Anthony B. Bradley (@drantbradley) June 13, 2020

