https://www.dailywire.com/news/yes-kanye-west-to-run-on-birthday-party-ticket-use-wakanda-management-model

Kanye West is running for president and the details of his bid for the White House are spectacular.

His campaign slogan: “YES!”

His vice presidential choice: Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

His platform: The Wakanda Management Model.

His party: The Birthday Party.

Why The Birthday Party? “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday,” West told Forbes.

Getting into specifics, West said he envisions a White House organizational model based on the hidden country of Wakanda in the film “Black Panther.”

“A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in… Wakanda. But I’m gonna’ use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House… That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free. Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine — like big pharma — we are going to work, innovate, together.”

In his announcement, West said he’s no longer a backer of President Donald Trump. “I’m taking the red hat off,” West told Forbes. The reason? “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker,” West said, referring to the time Secret Service agents took Trump to an underground safe room on May 29 amid violent riots near the White House (Trump later said he was there just to inspect the site).

But West is still a fan of the president. “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” he said.

And the famed rapper, now officially a billionaire, won’t spend much time bashing Trump, although he does plan to take aim at former Vice President Joe Biden. “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

West also blasted Democrats, especially Biden’s contention that blacks should be expected to vote Democratic.

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats,” West said. “And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over.”

“I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic Party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not black.”

The former vice president in May sat down with Charlamagne tha God on his popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” and at one point told the host, who is black, that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing alternative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

