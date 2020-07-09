https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/1-3-million-claim-jobless-benefits-last-week/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new jobless claims last week was 1.3 million, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as layoffs appear to level off. The number, which is historically high, has been between 1 million and 2 million since late May.

The number of new claims last week was slightly less than forecasters had projected, and down from 1.43 million the week prior.

Over the past four weeks, new jobless claims have averaged 1.4 million. A year ago the corresponding number was 219,000.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

