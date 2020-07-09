https://www.theepochtimes.com/10-year-old-wisconsin-girl-died-from-pharmacologic-suicide-preliminary-autopsy_3418842.html

Officials in Baraboo, Wisconsin, said that preliminary autopsy results show Kodie Dutcher, 10, who went missing from her home on Monday, died from suicide.

In a statement on Thursday, the Baraboo Police Department wrote that an autopsy showed “the preliminary findings are that Kodie’s death was due to pharmacologic suicide.”

“There were no signs of foul play or physical abuse,” according to the statement.

The office stipulated that toxicology results are pending, adding that it can take several weeks.

“The full autopsy report typically takes 45 days, but due to COVID-19, the full report may not be available for an undetermined time after 45 days,” the department said, referring to the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) coronavirus.

“Please continue to keep Kodie’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” the department said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Kodie was found near a county highway in the city, officials told TMJ4 and WEAU-TV. She was found less than one mile from her home.

An AMBER Alert was issued on Monday night after she went missing earlier in the day, according to the reports.

“We believe that she did leave on her own. And we do believe that she may be in danger due to the ingestion of some medications,” a local police captain told WKOW before she was located.

La Broscian said Kodie and her family moved to Wisconsin in April, and she was in school for about two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to be suspended for the year.

Other details about her death are not clear.

Anyone with information on the girl’s death can call the Baraboo Police Department at (608) 963-5622.

According to Department of Justice guidelines for AMBER Alerts, they require that there be a “reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred, and a “law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

Suicide Hotlines If you are in an emergency in the United States or Canada, please call 911. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255. Youth can call the Kids Help Phone on 1-800-668-6868. In the United Kingdom, call Samaritans at 116 123, Papyrus at 0800 068 41 41, or Childline at 0800 1111. In Australia, the suicide prevention hotline at Lifeline is 13 11 14. You can also visit the Lifeline website at lifeline.org.au. Youth can contact the Kids Helpline by phoning 1-800-551-800 or visiting headspace.org.au/yarn-safe If you are in an emergency in India, call Befrienders India—National Association at +91 33 2474 4704.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

