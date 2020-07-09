https://www.theepochtimes.com/alabama-police-detective-killed-ex-boyfriend-charged-with-capital-murder_3416654.html

A police detective in Montgomery, Alabama, was shot and killed during a domestic violence incident, according to officials.

Tanisha Pughsley, 27, died early on Monday after she was allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend. Police and fire officials were dispatched to a home for a report of a gunshot victim at around 2:15 a.m., police spokesperson Saba Coleman told the Montgomery Advertiser.

Brandon Deshawn Webster, 24, faces capital murder while in the commission of a burglary, capital murder in violation of a court-issued protection order, and attempted murder charges, Lloria James, an assistant district attorney, told the paper. He is now being held without bond in a local jail on the charges.

Coleman said the incident appears to be a domestic-related incident, although it is still under investigation.

“Our entire community today mourns the death of one of our own, Tanisha Pughsley,” Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement. “Detective Pughsley answered the call to serve, defend and protect our city. We stand today with her family, friends, colleagues and all who loved her, praying for comfort, peace and healing during this tragic time.”

The mayor’s office said Pughlsey had been working in the police department since 2016.

She had filed for a protection order against Webster in May, the paper reported, citing court documents. Pughlsey said that in once incident, Webster hit her in the head twice, causing her to drop a 5-month-old baby.

“His actions caused me to drop the infant,” she wrote, according to the documents. “Although Brandon has moved out of the residence, he continues to unexpectedly show up and physically assault me. He sends threatening text messages and once he is blocked, he continues to call my phone private.”

