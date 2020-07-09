https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/city-crumbles-violence-soars-mayor-de-blasio-helps-paint-black-lives-matter-front-trump-tower-ny-city-video/

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray joined activists on Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter on the street in front of Trump Tower.

Fascinatingly ineffective, first of its kind strategy in progress by Mayor DeBlasio: At the same time, he is both asking the President for a $7.4 BILLION bailout while also trolling the President by painting this mural in front of Trump Tower in NYC.

pic.twitter.com/WneNPtg0kO — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 9, 2020

This guy is truly pathetic.

Have you ever seen a more useless politician than Bill de Blasio? This is just pathetic. pic.twitter.com/3hiTW2aCn7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 9, 2020

For the record, President Trump has done more to lift black lives in the United States than any other president since the 1960s.

A “Black Lives Matter” mural was painted in front of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton helped paint the bold, yellow letters across 5th Ave. https://t.co/PSdS0CPK6V pic.twitter.com/ZkILZbXATI — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2020

