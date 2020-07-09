https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/city-crumbles-violence-soars-mayor-de-blasio-helps-paint-black-lives-matter-front-trump-tower-ny-city-video/

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray joined activists on Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter on the street in front of Trump Tower.

This guy is truly pathetic.

For the record, President Trump has done more to lift black lives in the United States than any other president since the 1960s.

