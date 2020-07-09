https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Prince-Andrew-barr-Ghislaine-Maxwell/2020/07/09/id/976385

Attorney General William Barr says federal investigators are continuing to gather evidence in their probe of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein even as they push for Prince Andrew’s cooperation.

Barr’s comments came during a Wednesday interview with ABC News.

Federal prosecutors in New York had requested testimony from Prince Andrew last month as part of their criminal investigation into Epstein’s activities. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s son, is being sought as a witness and is not the target of the probe, ABC News noted.

“Definitely the department wants to talk to Prince Andrew, that’s why the Southern District has been making efforts to communicate and to arrange an interview with him,” Barr said. “The department is communicating with him and made it clear that we’d like to interview him.

Barr said investigators will continue their probe of Epstein regardless of whether Prince Andrew agrees to cooperate.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime close associate of Epstein, was arrested last week after being indicted on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein.

Epstein died last August after an apparent suicide in a New York jail cell.

“And as you will recall, after he committed suicide I said that I was confident that we would continue to pursue this case vigorously and — pursue anyone who’s complicit in it,” Barr said in the ABC New interview. “And so I’m very happy that we were able to get Miss Maxwell.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

