Biden on Thursday spoke to a handful of people (reporters) sitting in social distancing circles.
China Joe unveiled his so-called economic recovery plan at a campaign event in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.
The reporters obediently sat in little Coronavirus social distancing circles. Pathetic.
Big Biden speech today!!!
Well, big as in the font on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/TL7uu6ThBs
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 9, 2020
77-year-old China Joe has been sending jobs overseas for so long that he doesn’t even know how to say “buy American.”
China puppet Joe Biden is now pushing a plan to “buy American” — but he actually said, “buy Americans.”
WATCH:
Joe Biden’s been sending jobs overseas for so long that he doesn’t even know how to say “buy American.” pic.twitter.com/bMDTSHjUiK
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2020
Then he got confused by rain.
WATCH:
WATCH: Joe Biden gets confused by rain. pic.twitter.com/j5USvIGotV
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2020