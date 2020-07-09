https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-doesnt-know-say-buy-american-gets-confused-rain-low-energy-campaign-event-video/

Biden on Thursday spoke to a handful of people (reporters) sitting in social distancing circles.

China Joe unveiled his so-called economic recovery plan at a campaign event in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

The reporters obediently sat in little Coronavirus social distancing circles. Pathetic.

77-year-old China Joe has been sending jobs overseas for so long that he doesn’t even know how to say “buy American.”

China puppet Joe Biden is now pushing a plan to “buy American” — but he actually said, “buy Americans.”

WATCH:

Then he got confused by rain.

WATCH:

