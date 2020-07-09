https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-doesnt-know-say-buy-american-gets-confused-rain-low-energy-campaign-event-video/

Biden on Thursday spoke to a handful of people (reporters) sitting in social distancing circles.

China Joe unveiled his so-called economic recovery plan at a campaign event in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

The reporters obediently sat in little Coronavirus social distancing circles. Pathetic.

Big Biden speech today!!! Well, big as in the font on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/TL7uu6ThBs — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 9, 2020

77-year-old China Joe has been sending jobs overseas for so long that he doesn’t even know how to say “buy American.”

China puppet Joe Biden is now pushing a plan to “buy American” — but he actually said, “buy Americans.”

Joe Biden’s been sending jobs overseas for so long that he doesn’t even know how to say “buy American.” pic.twitter.com/bMDTSHjUiK — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2020

Then he got confused by rain.

WATCH: Joe Biden gets confused by rain. pic.twitter.com/j5USvIGotV — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2020

